What you need to know
- The Razer Tetra single-ear headset focuses on picking up your voice and reducing ambient noise.
- The headset works with the Xbox One, Playstation 4, Nintendo Switch, PCs, and mobile phones using a 3.5mm headphone jack.
- The headset is available for $30.
Razer announced the Razer Tetra gaming headset today. The single-ear headset helps deliver your voice to your friends by focusing on your voice and reducing ambient noise. The Razer Tetra works with a wide range of devices, including the Xbox One, Playstation 4, Nintendo Switch, PCs, and mobile phones. There is a dedicated PS4 version available in the EU. The Razer Tetra costs $30, and the Razer Tetra for PS4 costs €35.
The headset features a minimal design. It weighs only 70g and only covers one ear. It's aimed at gamers that have a nice audio setup, such as a surround sound system, that want to be able to chat without muffling their speaker audio.
The cardioid microphone on the headset focuses on the voice-pickup range, reducing ambient noise and helping voices sound clear in chats. The device features in-line volume control and has a volume slider and mic-mute function built-in.
Razer Tetra
This light headset makes your voice sound clear to your friends in chats and doesn't get in the way of your audio system.
