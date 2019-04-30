Razer's new Hammerhead Duo aims for crisp audio for $60

Razer already has a robust lineup of Hammerhead earbuds among its other audio offerings, but its latest aims to bring an even clearer audio experience to all of your devices with a 3.5mm headphone jack. Called the Hammerhead Duo, the new buds are named after the dual-driver tech that Razer claims have been tuned to work in harmony to provide a crisp, balanced sound.

"Compared to single driver headphones, dual drivers allow for more effective sound separation and produce clearer and louder audio that is free from distortion," Razer said in a press release. The result, the company claims, should be a "more precise audio experience" whether you're streaming a show on Netflix or blasting some beats while working out.

As for the build quality, the Hammerhead Duo buds are made up of aluminum frames with braided cables. Razer is throwing three silicon tip sizes in the box so you can dial in the right size for your ears. The Hammerhead Duo operates over a 3.5mm headphone jack, so it should work with a wide variety of devices you already own.

Two versions of the Hammerhead Duo are available. The base model includes an inline switch for play, pause and volume controls and a built-in microphone. There's also a version specifically built for the Nintendo Switch, which packs an inline microphone and a mute switch.

The standard Hammerhead Duo is available now for $60 from Razer. The Hammerhead Duo for Nintendo Switch is expected to launch in the first week of June for $60.