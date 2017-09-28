In the face of unprecedented natural disaster, politicians are once again calling on Apple and others to enable the FM radio feature in modern smartphones. Unfortunately, they aren't looking into the technology first.
In the wake of the devastation wrought by recent hurricanes and earthquakes, politicians in the U.S. are calling for Apple and other manufacturers to turn on the FM radios that they presume are lying dormant in iPhones and other phones. I really wish — and I suspect Apple and other manufacturers really wish — it was that as simple. But it's not. And, unfortunately, politicians aren't often well versed in technology, and they often don't ask before they soundbite.
Apple provided me with the following statement on the issue:
"Apple cares deeply about the safety of our users, especially during times of crisis and that's why we have engineered modern safety solutions into our products," Apple told iMore. "Users can dial emergency services and access Medical ID card information directly from the Lock Screen, and we enable government emergency notifications, ranging from Weather Advisories to AMBER alerts. iPhone 7 and iPhone 8 models do not have FM radio chips in them nor do they have antennas designed to support FM signals, so it is not possible to enable FM reception in these products."
Here's the reason for it, via Bloomberg:
Though the [iPhone] includes the FM chip, Apple Inc. has chosen not to activate the feature, a move critics say could be putting lives in danger.
The issue has drawn fresh scrutiny following hurricanes that devastated Puerto Rico, and parts of Texas and Florida. On Thursday, FCC Chairman Ajit Pai called on Apple to activate the chips in the name of public safety.
"I hope the company will reconsider its position, given the devastation wrought by Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, and Maria," Pai said in a statement. "That's why I am asking Apple to activate the FM chips that are in its iPhones. It is time for Apple to step up to the plate and put the safety of the American people first."
In Congress, Senator Bill Nelson of Florida is leading calls for mobile phone manufacturers to activate the FM radio chips embedded in nearly all smartphones. Those exhortations have been mainly directed at Apple, whose iPhone accounts for more than 40 percent of the U.S. smartphone market.
As stated by Apple, modern iPhones like iPhone 7 and iPhone 8 don't have FM radio capabilities on their chipsets and don't have a simple way to add antennas for FM radio signals. It's my understanding that what may look like commodity combo chips in teardowns are actually chips sourced specifically for Apple, matching Apple's exacting requirements. And, in this case, they don't include the elements and additional components needed for FM radio.
What about for older iPhones and other phones?
For older iPhones and other phones, even if it was possible to just "flip a switch" and enable FM on the chipset, significant additional roadblocks remain. Those chips may not be connected in a way that makes FM radio even possible. Assuming they were, changes would likely require an update to the wireless chipset firmware (Apple rolls its own, other manufacturers would need to request updates from Broadcom, Qualcomm, Intel, or whichever company manufactured the chip).
When that happened, FM radio functionality would then have to be rigorously tested to make sure it didn't interfere with the cellular, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and NFC reception, and then baked into iOS and Android along with the interface elements and needed to actually use it.
Only then could it be pushed out as an update. There's no telling how many Android users would ever see such an update — carriers have traditionally pushed back against the feature since it bypasses their networks — and people in disaster areas who need FM radio aren't typically on the cellular or active Wi-Fi networks necessary to receive the update in the first place.
What's more, devices such as the Essential and upcoming Pixel 2, like iPhone 7 and iPhone 8, also lack an easy way to add an antenna. (Older hardware used a wired headphone connected to the 3.5mm headphone jack as a substitute antenna.)
Helping in ways that matter
Apple and the Apple community have already raised over $13 million for recovery efforts and the company is continuing to accept donations through the App Store and iTunes, and match employee contributions 2:1.
In the face of such abject destruction, everyone including Apple can and should be doing absolutely everything possible to help. Unfortunately, that simply doesn't include enabling FM radios on products that don't have them or couldn't be updated in a timely enough fashion to be meaningful.
The people affected need more than theatrics and smoke screens. Hopefully, all this attention and energy goes to efforts that really can help. And now.
Updated to include more information on how the chipsets and processes that would be needed to enable FM radio functionality.
Reader comments
There's no 'FM radio' in your iPhone for Apple to magically turn on
Ajit Pai remarks are typical of US lawmakers and bureaucrats: Ready, Fire, Aim.
Or in the case of our current Commander In Chief: FIRE.
Boo hoo, so self-centered Apple doesn't want to enable the FM capabilities from the Murata Broadcom chip (iPhone 6) and their other devices just because the LATEST iPhones can't have them? Heck even the Apple Watch has an FM chip, as well as the iPod Touch 6 gen. Models that still have headphone jacks can already use their included headphones as antennas. It would be comical if in their statement, they point out the real reason for the lack of antenna in their latest iPhones (No headphone jack!). If Apple has the opportunity to potentially save human lives, that should be motivation enough to enable them. A human life is invauable compared to the limitless amount of money they could spend on R&D to make this work; doubt it would take longer than a month or two for them to make it work well anyway.
The fact that it might undermine Beats Radio, Apple Music, or save data/battery from using a Carrier's network shouldn't even be an issue if you can rely on this during an emergency. Especially when cell towers are knocked down. We don't need to take a vacation down to Puerto Rico to see the benefitis of this. I'm willing to accept an imperfect solution to this if Apple even tries to get it working with headphones as the antenna. ****, the latest Apple Watch series 3's cellular capabilities aren't perfect either but it's still useful.
Read the article. The older chips have FM radio capability baked in but it was never connected to anything that would allow actual FM radio reception or output on the iPhone.
I think it's a fair question. Plenty of Android phones have it, and the function used to be available on chips on iPhones, even if Apple chose not to implement it. Been a Mac geek for years, but when I eventually gave up on Android phones and bought an iPhone it was the first thing I really missed. It would cost them next to nothing to add it back in and implement it on future phones. Putting back the headphone jack to accommodate an FM antenna would also win them plenty of praise. Imagine that, Apple! Adding, not removing, a feature people actually want! And if you could blame the 0.03c cost increase per unit it on regulators forcing you to help save lives, so much the better!
Think of it this way if it helps: just because you have a garage doesn't mean you have a way to drive across town. You'd still have to get a car, drivers license, route, etc.
Rene, good column as always! Your title is off, however.
"There's no 'FM radio' in your iPhone for Apple to magically turn on"
As you and Apple noted, that's only true for iPhone 7 & 8. That means, as Carl Sagan might have said, that there are *billions and billions* of iPhone made from 2007-2016 that do have FM radios that could be turned on!
They should just do it!
-------------
P.S. Now, you're right that it's more than just a switch being turned on -- there would have to be "an app for that"! LOL!
However, we're all speculating as to what else would be involved.
You should check and see whether it would require a wireless chipset firmware upgrade -- maybe it wouldn't!
And, as to your concern that it might interfere with Wi-Fi or Bluetooth or cellular-- the problem in the Caribbean, including Puerto Rico, is that those other services were and are down-- so, any interference isn't a problem!
A side note. The people in Puerto Rico are U.S. citizens; that's just a reminder to many who forget or don't know -- it's not relevant to the issue of aid or turning on FM radios -- we should provide massive aid no matter where these disasters happen and Apple has a responsibility no matter which people are involved!
--------
P.P.S. I had Ad Block on and my comment wouldn't post. The iMore error message that came up, however, focused solely on badly formed text, or SQL, or malformed data -- it did not mention anything about Ad Blockers!
Note: I also just got a message that I don't have enough reputation so that I must wait 48 more seconds before "posting another comment" -- except that I wasn't posting a new comment! I was editing (permitted) and adding this post-postscript!
We're not all speculating. I go over it in fairly well-informed detail in the article. :)
If those services are down, no update could be delivered. If they're not down, taking them down to deliver an update would be an attack verging on the inhuman.
Totally don't mean to pick on you, but the situation is so dire I think it's important not to let false assumptions or lack of technologically sound speculation propagate.
Politicians are generally stupid. If they had any brains or talent, they would have real jobs.
It clearly does not occur to politicians that many/most/all people in hurricane prone areas already have battery powered radios. Radios that will play for weeks without needing new batteries. Or even hand crank radios.
An iPhone lasts about a day before it needs charged. Maybe 2 at best. It would be basically useless after a hurricane, with long term power outages.
Did I mention how effing stupid politicians are?