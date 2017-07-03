Red Lion Hotels Corporation (RLHC) is going all-in on Apple with its latest technological initiatives. These new programs include the deployment of Apple TVs in the rooms of its hotels that will come with several custom RLHC apps, TV service provided by DirecTV, and more.

From RLHC:

RLHC is beginning deployment of Apple TV throughout hotels within its Hotel RL brand. The Apple TVs will deliver a seamless in-room television experience via a number of different RLHC apps, incorporating aspects of the properties' local free-to-guest TV offering DirectTV, device management and iTunes user security. The app will also feature content from the Hotel RL Living Stage, which highlights local talent and artists performing live onsite across the Hotel RL brand.

RLHC's Hello Rewards app is also getting an update to allow guests to check in and out using their iPhone. Additionally, Hello Rewards is adding digital key support, letting you move right past the registration desk when you arrive at your hotel. If you've got an RLHC loyalty membership, you can manage your account and redeem rewards through the app as well.

The company is also rolling out an Apple-powered program to the staff members at its hotels. RLHC will issue Apple Watches to its valet staff, which will let them manage car retrieval requests without needing to be present at the car's valet stand.

Finally, Hotel RL brand facilities will soon feature iPad kiosks that guests can use for easy check-ins and customer support questions.