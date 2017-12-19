Reddit for iPhone and iPad gains new mod tools, theater mode, and more

Reddit's official app for iPhone and iPad has hit version 4.0, adding new features such as a theater mode, as well as a new trophy case, moderator tools, and more.
Here's what you can expect from Reddit 4.0 on iPhone and iPad.
- All new theater mode
- New account drawer with night mode toggle
- New trophy case in your profile for your hard earned trophies
- New community page headers
- New mod tools: mod queue, mod mode, r/mod, banning, muting, approved submitters, moderator list, Modmail
- Anyone can now opt into chat from the bottom nav bar
- Updated post flair selection when creating a post. You can now also edit the text of a post flair AND change your post flair on a post that's already been created
- Cake icon beside your username when it's your cakeday
- Usernames in feeds so you know who created the post
- New content reporting flow to match desktop
- New loading animations
For iPad:
- All the 4.0 features
- Now supports multitasking
- Now supports scrolling on edges
- Various bug fixes and improvements
You can grab the update for Reddit on iPhone and iPad from the App Store now.
