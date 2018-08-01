Reddit, one of the world's most popular websites, announced on August 1, 2018, that it experienced a security breach in which some user data was compromised.

The breach mostly affects Redditors that have been on the site since 2007 or earlier, but even if you made your account at a later date, you should still keep reading as there's a chance some info was still exposed.

What happened?

Between June 14 and June 18 of this year, Reddit says an attacker "compromised a few of our employees' accounts with our cloud and source code hosting providers." Although two-factor authentication was set in place, it was done so via SMS and the attacker in question was able to capture the codes using an SMS intercept attack.

The attacker was unable to get write-permissions to Reddit but did manage to obtain read-access to certain site systems.

While doing so, Reddit notes that the attacker obtained: