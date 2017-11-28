I'm going to be up front with you guys: I love plants, but I can't seem to grow them indoors to save my life. Sure, it always begins well — I try to keep to a watering schedule, I prune, I tell my leafy friends how proud I am of them — but it always ends a couple months later with me, sad and defeated, tossing out dry and wilted remains. And I know I'm definitely not the only one. If you, too, lack a green thumb, LeGrow indoor smart planters might be just the thing you need.

Winmart Design, a company which aims to bring connections with nature into the confines of the home, recently launched an Indiegogo campaign for LeGrow smart garden products — planters with a unique modular design you can stack and expand, allowing you to grow a beautiful indoor garden year-round.

LeGrow Smart Indoor Garden on Indiegogo

How does it work?

Basically, the LeGrow smart garden is a complete indoor garden ecosystem. Each individual piece plays a part, and the more you combine, the more efficient your garden will be. You can purchase the planters individually or in sets, but if you want to combine different sets or planters, you absolutely can — all of it fits together, a bit like Lego blocks. There are heat lamps, humidifiers, water capturing trays, and more, all working in tandem to keep your plants healthy and happy.

What indoor gardening sets does LeGrow offer?

LeGrow Charger: This set is ideal for beginner plant nannies who aren't sure if caring for a plant is their thing. It includes a breathable pot with an internal water reservoir that can hold up to 30 mL (perfect for those of us who often forget to water our plants), a LeGrow power dock with waterproof USB ports that can fast-charge all your devices, and a water capturing tray that captures excess water for to encourage proper drainage and prevents spills.

This set is ideal for beginner plant nannies who aren't sure if caring for a plant is their thing. It includes a breathable pot with an internal water reservoir that can hold up to 30 mL (perfect for those of us who often forget to water our plants), a LeGrow power dock with waterproof USB ports that can fast-charge all your devices, and a water capturing tray that captures excess water for to encourage proper drainage and prevents spills. LeGrow Shine: This set is great for offices or bedrooms that don't see a lot of sunlight. It comes with five breathable pots, a water capturing tray, and an adjustable LED grow lamp, allowing you to grow whatever plant you like wherever you'd like to grow it.

This set is great for offices or bedrooms that don't see a lot of sunlight. It comes with five breathable pots, a water capturing tray, and an adjustable LED grow lamp, allowing you to grow whatever plant you like wherever you'd like to grow it. LeGrow Spring: This set gives you and your beloved plants relief from the drying air of your office. It comes with a three-pot water capturing tray, two breathable planter pots, the LeGrow power dock, and a beautifully-designed 360° humidifier that works to keep your plants moist and purify the air.

This set gives you and your beloved plants relief from the drying air of your office. It comes with a three-pot water capturing tray, two breathable planter pots, the LeGrow power dock, and a beautifully-designed 360° humidifier that works to keep your plants moist and purify the air. LeGrow Office Green: This set basically gives you the whole shebang: the humidifier, the power dock, the water capturing tray, five pots, and the adjustable LED grow lamp.

This set basically gives you the whole shebang: the humidifier, the power dock, the water capturing tray, five pots, and the adjustable LED grow lamp. LeGrow House Green: For those who are really serious about their indoor gardening, we've saved the biggest and best set for last. It comes with two LED lamps, the humidifier, water capturing trays, and a whopping 17 planter pots so you can build and customize your garden in any way you like. you can even split them up and cultivate separate mini gardens to detoxify different rooms in your home.

What are the benefits of owning a LeGrow planter?

According to studies performed by the Nursery & Garden Industry of Australia, NASA, and Texas A&M, keeping plants in your living or work space benefits you both physically and mentally:

Studies have seen 37% reductions in anxiety, 58% in depression, 44% in anger, and 38% in fatigue. These reductions allow for greater overall well-being and increased productivity. In the office, workers can see 10%-15% increases in their productivity according to research, and fewer sickness related absences due to plants' ability to detoxify the air. Transpiration, evaporation of water from plants, slightly increases air moisture; which has shown to improve skin health, eye strain, and inhibit the spread of airborne disease.

How do I start building my LeGrow indoor garden ASAP?

If you're interested in adding a LeGrow indoor garden to your home or workspace, right now you can pledge just $29 to get the Charger Kit. If you crave even more green, Winmart Design is offering special Black Friday deals on all of its LeGrow sets, with some of them up to $50 the retail price. Each set is expected to ship sometime in March 2018.

Note: Backing crowdfunded projects involves a certain level of risk. Because this project is not yet funded, there's a chance it may never come to fruition.

Questions?

What do you think about the LeGrow smart indoor gardening system? Would you consider using it to bring a breath of fresh air into your home or office? Let us know in the comments!