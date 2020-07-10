If you're in the market for a Mac upgrade, looking at the prices at Apple's site might not exactly fill you with joy, especially if you want something that packs some power. Fortunately, Woot is offering big savings on Apple's 13-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar at Amazon today only.

The 2019 machines are discounted as low as $1,149.99 while supplies last which savines you as much as $400 off their prices brand new. These laptops were refurbished to ensure they're in proper working condition and look like new too. Woot also includes a 90-day warranty with the purchase.

Go pro Apple MacBook Pro with Touch Bar (2019) Choose between Space Gray and Silver 13-inch MacBook Pro models with 256GB or 512GB SSDs sold by Woot. These were refurbished to work and look like new and come with a 90-day warranty. Going with a refurb saves you over $400. From $1150 See at Amazon

The models on sale come in space gray or silver and feature Apple's Touch Bar technology. The machines are equipped with 13.3-inch Retina displays, four Thunderbolt 3/USB-C ports, and pack in 8th-gen Intel Core processors. Notably, the machines on sale today feature a 256GB or 512GB SSD and Intel Core i5 processor. At today's sale price, the 256GB model is more affordable than the 128GB version brand new so you're getting double the storage at no extra cost, though you can bump the capacity to 512GB for not too much more.

The 13-inch machines balance power and portability, though the new 2020 MacBook Pro was just announced if you want to go for the latest specs possible. You can compare the 2019 and 2020 MacBook Pro models here.

Apple also recently released its 2020 MacBook Air. It might not have quite the same power as the MacBook Pro, but it's more affordable and even more portable. You can see how the two stack up in our guide to those, too. It's worth checking out our list of the best MacBook deals to help you decide which to go to.