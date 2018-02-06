Apple computers hold value really well, and Apple continues to support them for quite a long time. This mid-2013 Apple iMac refurb is available for one-day only at $699.99, which is the lowest price you can find it online right now.

There are similar listings at eBay for this computer in new condition at $1,150, which just goes to show you how great of a deal this is. Sure, this is a 2013 iMac, which means it doesn't have Apple's latest and greatest inside, but it can run the latest MacOS and it's still backed by a 1-year Apple Warranty.

It has a 2.9GHz processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 1TB internal drive. Even though it is refurbished it should show limited to no wear and function just like new. If you're looking to replace an aging desktop or get a new computer for your kid's room or their grandparents, this one-day deal is one you won't want to miss out on.

See at Amazon