What you need to know
- Reggie Fils-Aimé worked at Nintendo of America from 2006 to 2019 as President and Chief Operating Officer.
- Today, a press release revealed that Fils-Aimé has joined publisher Rogue Games as an advisor.
- Rogue Games has published games on Apple Arcade and Google Play Pass.
Reggie Fils-Aimé is the former President and Chief Operating Officer for Nintendo of America. After leaving Nintendo in 2019, he joined the GameStop board of directors earlier this year. Today, a press release revealed that Fils-Aimé has now joined publisher Rogue Games as a strategic advisor to the board of directors.
Rogue Games has published titles on subscription services like Apple Arcade and Google Play Pass. Now, the company is looking to expand and publish games on PC and consoles, including the upcoming Xbox Series X and PS5.
"When Rogue shared its console vision with me and I saw the first games that will be arriving this summer on platforms like Nintendo Switch, I was immediately impressed by the levels of ambition and innovation," said Reggie Fils-Aimé. "I'm always on the lookout for fast-growing and innovative companies that are ready to shape the future of games and I'm excited to join Rogue in their mission to unite and simplify games publishing across all platforms."
More details on Rogue Games and its plans will be coming at a later date.
