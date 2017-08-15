Sonic Mania remixes and re-energizes the Sonic franchise!

Sonic Mania is available right now for the Nintendo Switch (both physical and digital copies), and it's been a huge delight to critics everywhere. If you were a fan of the old Sonic games on the SEGA Genesis console, Sonic Mania is guaranteed to take you back to the glory days of 16-bit gaming with your friends!

Is Sonic Mania a remake?

It's not so much a remake as it is a remix. Sonic Mania comes from three indie developers: Christian Whitehead, Headcannon, and PagodaWest Games and both Whitehead and Headcannon have worked on previously critically acclaimed Sonic titles. Sonic Mania is heavily inspired by the classic 2D side-scrolling Sonic games of the past; in fact, you'll even notice quite a few classic levels from the original games make an appearance in Sonic Mania.

For example, Green Hill Zone, which was the first level in the original Sonic the Hedgehog back in 1991, is the first level in Sonic Mania. If you've ever played the original game, you'll notice it look, feels, and sounds remarkably familiar; however, looks can be deceiving. All the classic levels that appear in Sonic Mania have been redesigned to incorporate brand new paths and items, giving even the most diehard Sonic fans a new experience. While the first act of classic zones draws upon the original level design, the second act is always completely original.

On top of the remixed and reimagined level, the game also throws in totally new zones that you can only play in Sonic Mania. One example being Studiopolis, a movie and TV-themed level with huge screens, film projectors, and even popcorn machines that toss Sonic around. With both revamped and original levels, Sonic Mania is bound to impress anyone with the slightest memories of 2D Sonics.

You can watch the Sonic Mania Nintendo Switch launch trailer below!

Is Sonic Mania a Nintendo Switch exclusive?

Sonic Mania is available on all the major consoles, Xbox One, PS4, and of course, the Nintendo Switch right now! The Steam version of the game is slightly behind and won't be released until August 29th.

What are the critics saying?

If you're looking for a more in-depth view at Sonic Mania before you make the purchase, our good friend Paul Acevedo over at Windows Central got his hands on a review copy of the game. Not only did Paul give is 4.5 out of 5 stars, but plenty of other popular gaming sites (like IGN and Polygon) are also raving about Sonic Mania!

How much is Sonic Mania

Sonic Mania will cost you $19.99 to download from the Nintendo Switch online store.

