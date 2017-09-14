If you're getting the iPhone 8 or iPhone 8 Plus, tonight is the night to preorder!

There's no way of knowing for sure if Apple will have enough iPhone devices in stock to meet consumer demand, but if history tells us anything, it's that you'll want to be ready to preorder yours the moment it goes on sale.

How to preorder the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus

The iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus both go on sale at 12:01 a.m. PT / 3:01 a.m. ET / 7:01 a.m UTC on Friday, September 15. It will be available in stores September 22. If you're fast, your shipping date will land the iPhone on your doorstep September 22.

Any questions?

Do you have any questions about the date and time of iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus preorders? Put them in the comments and we'll try to get to them before midnight tonight.