If you're getting the iPhone X, tonight is the night to preorder!
There's no way of knowing for sure if Apple will have enough iPhone devices in stock to meet consumer demand, but if history tells us anything, it's that you'll want to be ready to preorder yours the moment it goes on sale.
The cheapest iPhone installment plan
The absolute fastest way to preorder your iPhone X
The iPhone X goes on sale at 12:01 a.m. PT / 3:01 a.m. ET / 7:01 a.m UTC on Friday, October 27. It will be available in stores November 3. If you're fast, your shipping date will land the iPhone on your doorstep November 3.
Reader comments
Will apple allow online order tonight to pickup in store or do they have to be shipped?
In-store pickup is an option for preorders, but it's on a first-come basis. Local stores have a limited supply, so you may not be able to select the in-store pickup option when checking out during the preorder process.
I also don't know why anyone pre-ordering would want to go to a store to pickup. I was forced to do that last year due to how the first year of upgrading on the Upgrade Program worked and it was a huge hassle because you had to make a reservation at a store that had your device choice in stock in order to do the upgrade and they had massive problems with the upgrade program pre-orders as well.
I'm ecstatic that this year I can just ship the old phone back to Apple and not have to deal with the store hassle. I like looking around an Apple Store as much as the next person but not on phone release day/week. It's a horrible zoo even with an appointment.