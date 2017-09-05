What does our editorial director, Rene Ritchie, carry with him to cover events? Here's the list!
Apple's iPhone 8 event is on Tuesday June 12, and I'm already figuring out what I'll be packing my bags. Right now, all the gear I'm taking with me is on standby for final review. The specifics of that gear has grown, shrunk, and changed over the years. I used to lug a DSLR and several big hunks of glass with me as went. Now I go iPhone-only. Sometimes it's with a MacBook Pro, other times an iPad Pro. So, what's my go-to go-bag this time?
- Tumi Alpha Bravo Knox Backpack: Kevin Michaluk recommended this bag to me and I love almost everything about it. It's stylish and small, but holds a ton of gear.
- Travelpro Platinum Magna 2 22-inch: I travel light and try to stick to carry-on. A lot of suitcase recommendations I've gotten have been too big for the airlines I fly. Travelpro has been perfect. I just wish it didn't have the front section so I could have full depth in the main compartment.
- 13-inch MacBook Pro: This is the MacBook Air with Pro power I've always wanted. Sure, the Touch Bar is ok, but Touch ID is great. It's the best MacBook I've ever owned. Can't wait to use it at the show.
- 10.5-inch iPad Pro: 10.5-inch iPad Pro packs almost as much productivity into its frame as the full-on 12.9-inch version but is much easier to carry around. Especially if you're already carrying an MacBook Pro.
- Smart Keyboard: I know my colleagues have been wooed by Logitech but I already have a MacBook Pro with me so this is more about sleekness than clickity-clack-ness for me.
- Apple Pencil: For sketching on iPad Pro on the go. Maybe I'll diagram more this year?
- Apple Pen: Picked this up at the Infinite Loop Apple Store. Sadly, customs forms still require ink.
- iPhone 7 Plus: The closest thing yet to a hand computer. I can run almost everything from this, and for an iPhone event, I'll need to. Also: Thanks to the 2x zoom and Portrait Mode, I can even take real product shots now. Swoon. This year, I'm bringing two of them. I used to carry a smaller iPhone 7 but once I got the (Product) RED, I realized twice that amazing camera and battery life is twice as good.
- Apple Watch Edition Series 2: It's gotten to the point where, if I'm not wearing my Watch, I notice it almost immediately. This year, that means the ceramic edition. It's such a great look. Also bringing two of these, in case the beta is a challenge and I want to keep my regular watch on the release.
- Bose QuietComfort 20 headphones: Yup, they need to be charged and there's a huge dongle on the bottom, but when you flip the switch and the sound of the aircraft engines or din or the coffee shop disappears, you don't care. You just enjoy.
- Apple AirPods: I've been using them since they were first announced and, while I can't use them on the in-flight entertainment system, I can and do use them for everything else.
- Pokémon Go Plus. I'm so close to level 40, but I'll have little time to play at WWDC. But I may have time to click! So, I'm taking the PoGo Plus with me so I can keep racking up the XP while I'm gone.
- mophie Powerstation: Tons of juice, wrapped in rose gold. Because nothing shreds battery life like roaming ... and, yeah, sigh, I may want some west coast Pokémon, dagnabit!
I'm also bringing a bunch of power adapters, port adapters, and cables. There's also a chance I'll add to or change some of this lineup before I jump on the plane. If so, I'll update accordingly.
Either way, the keynote kicks off at 10am PDT/1pm EDT on Tuesday, September 12, 2017 and we'll be bringing it to you live!
You can follow my travels @reneritchie on Twitter or @reneritchie on Instagram.
Reader comments
rene your bag cost 365 $ :..( it look so good, but to much hehe.
you guys should do a top tech backpack list :D
Why do u need two watches?
One for each arm :P
Hehehe! I bet if he does that. No matter what row he sits in, Tim Cook will notice.
Cause the batteries don't last
Posted via the iMore App for Android
My battery lasts fine.
Like KendallFawcett, my battery lasts fine too. Stop talking out your a$$
Cute how you're socially retarded enough to resort to attacking 'lil Rene.
Posted via the iMore App for Android
Except you started the attack with your comment. If you're trying to tell me your comment wasn't an attack, then you're lying to everyone here
Makes it through 12 hours I'm sure. Beyond that, not so much. Unless you don't get any notifications or turn off consistent heart rate tracking.
Posted via the iMore App for Android
Apple rates the battery life as "Up to 18 hours". I get about 15-16 with a fair bit of usage, so it does pretty well. It lasts in the day without me ever having to worry about it running out, and I can charge it overnight, that's the main thing
Because is stupid and shows off.
I wanted to ask "Why do you need two phones?" but I was afraid of the backlash...
He uses one for new firmware beta testing.
+1, this is the actual reason
Why does he need two phones either??? But he made it clear that one of each is running a beta OS so invade they start acting up or giving issues he'd have the other one's that are running the official released OS with no hiccups.
I believe that he carries two watches and two phones so that he can install the betas of the new OS releases for review purposes.
+1, this is the actual reason.
Rene, these apps will probably make customs easier for you. I've tried the US Customs app successfully, and I imagine the Canadian one works as well.
CanBorder – eDeclaration by Canada Border Services Agency
https://appsto.re/us/C3ieib.i
Mobile Passport - Officially Authorized by CBP by Airside Mobile LLC
https://appsto.re/us/3Nbe2.i