What does our editorial director, Rene Ritchie, carry with him to cover events? Here's the list!

Apple's iPhone 8 event is on Tuesday June 12, and I'm already figuring out what I'll be packing my bags. Right now, all the gear I'm taking with me is on standby for final review. The specifics of that gear has grown, shrunk, and changed over the years. I used to lug a DSLR and several big hunks of glass with me as went. Now I go iPhone-only. Sometimes it's with a MacBook Pro, other times an iPad Pro. So, what's my go-to go-bag this time?

I'm also bringing a bunch of power adapters, port adapters, and cables. There's also a chance I'll add to or change some of this lineup before I jump on the plane. If so, I'll update accordingly.

Either way, the keynote kicks off at 10am PDT/1pm EDT on Tuesday, September 12, 2017 and we'll be bringing it to you live!

You can follow my travels @reneritchie on Twitter or @reneritchie on Instagram.

Interested in more?

You can see everything I'm currently using — for travel, at home, and in the office — at Kit.com.