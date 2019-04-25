Heads up! We share savvy shopping and personal finance tips to put extra cash in your wallet. Mobile Nations may receive a commission from The Points Guy Affiliate Network.

Right now if you apply and are approved for the card, you can earn 50,000 Membership Rewards points after spending $10,000 in the first three months. You can then earn another 25,000 points after spending an additional $10,000, but still in the first three months. Said another way, spending $20,000 in the first three months will net you 75,000 points, which is currently valued at $1,500 . Thus, we'd recommend ensuring that you're a high spender before applying for this card. You'll also be subject to an annual fee of $595. On one hand, this is a pretty high fee, but on the other hand, your sign up bonus is worth almost 3x the fee if you can meet the spend requirement.

If you're a frequent business traveler, chances are you've come across the Business Platinum® Card from American Express . It's hard to beat in terms of perks and rewards. Recently, there have been some additions to these perks and an increase in the annual fee. Let's figure out if it's worth it for you to sign up.

Frequent flyer business owners are going to like the high-end perks offered by this card. With so many benefits, cardholders can realize several thousands of dollars in value even on top of the sign up bonus.

Perks

With the Amex Business Platinum, there is significant value to be found in its additional perks. Here's a list of some of the most attractive perks particularly for frequent travelers:

A $200 airline fee that covers incidental charges liked checked baggage

that covers incidental charges liked checked baggage Centurion Lounge access

access Priority Pass membership and you can bring 2 guests for free

and you can bring 2 guests for free $100 towards Global Entry / TSA PreCheck application

Gold Elite status for Hilton Honors

Gold status for Marriott Bonvoy

Unlimited Boingo WiFi access

access 5x bonus on points earned on flights and hotels booked through Amex Travel

on flights and hotels booked through Amex Travel 10 free Gogo inflight WiFi passes

New Perks

Additionally, Amex just added a couple of new perks. First is a complimentary year of global WeWork access. If you're unfamiliar, WeWork offers flexible office spaces along with amenities. There are over 300 of these hip office locations around the world that cardholders can access for a 12 month period. If you check out the WeWork website, you'll see that Amex is essentially offering you the basic "Hot Desk" option, which starts at $220/month. This equates to a value of $2,700 for the 12 month period. If you regularly make use of these common office spaces, this is a great value to capture.

Secondly, cardholders will also now receive a $200 annual credit for any purchases at Dell. This can be quite useful if you are a business owner and provide computers to your employees.

Bottom Line

Though it comes with a large annual fee, the Business Platinum® Card from American Express offers a whole host of ways cardholders can realize value in excess of that fee. The card becomes especially valuable if you're a road warrior and can make use of high-end services like Centurion Lounges. If you fit this description, this card belongs in your wallet.

