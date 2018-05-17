When it comes to picking a case for your iPhone X you're going to want something that's rugged enough to protect your expensive phone, but also slim enough to keep the design and feel of your phone virtually the same. The new RhinoShield SolidSuit case is specifically designed to protect your iPhone X from damage while keeping the profile as sleek as possible. See at RhinoShield SolidSuit for solid protection

I have had the pleasure of carrying around my iPhone X in a SolidSuit case for about a week now, and not once have a felt scared that my phone was in danger of getting damaged. First things first, the fit. The SolidSuit case fit extremely snug around the iPhone X, making it feel secure in your hand at all times. The case is built with the Shockspread material that RhinoShield developed itself, which has been dropped tested to 11 feet and is military grade certified. Since the iPhone X is made of mostly glass, it's actually quite fragile on its own, but the SolidSuit case really protects the phone quite well. Although I didn't do any sort of official drop test myself, I did manage to drop my iPhone X on the sidewalk while trying to snap a picture, and I was sure I had shattered part of the phone. It was a straight drop on top concrete from about 5 or 6 feet off the ground, and when I picked up my phone I was relieved it was 100% intact and functional.

Now you may expect a case like this to add a bunch of bulk to your iPhone X, but the SolidSuit keeps the phone's profile very slim. With the case on, your iPhone X will easily will slip in and out of your pocket and still feel light in your hand. The case does have a slight edge on the front that sticks out a little further than the screen to give your screen extra protection when lying face down on a flat surface. Plus, the case is thin enough for wireless charging, so you don't have to take your iPhone X out before you toss it on a charging pad! Designs

Whether you like to add a lot of flair to your iPhone X, or keep the design simple, the SolidSuit case has a ton of different designs to choose from. All the designs are not only gorgeous, my personal favorite being the gray microfiber finish, but they all add a slight texture to the iPhone X that you wouldn't have with just the plain glass back of the phone. You can slap any of these cases on and feel confident the phone won't slip out of your hands. Check out all the designs at RhinoShield Up your photography game

The SolidSuit case is also compatible with RhinoShield's add-on lenses, that will take the excellent camera on the iPhone X and make it even better! To use a RhinoShield camera lens with the case, you'll need to place the Lens adapter in the camera hole before you put your iPhone X inside. Then, to attach a lens, all you have to do it screw the lens you want into the lens adapter on the back of your iPhone, and you're ready to start shooting.

These lenses are a huge improvement to an already fantastic camera on the iPhone X and will make any avid phone photographer happy. Each lens even comes with a little carrying case and covers to protect the front and back glass, meaning every time you take off a RhinoShield lens, you know it's going in a safe place. The lens adapter cost $4.99, and the different lenses range from $24.99 - $59.99. Here's a quick break down of the lenses you can buy right now! Get a camera lens for your RhinoShield SolidSuit case Fisheye Lens

The RhinoShield Fisheye lens is perfect for taking funny selfies or taking up close photos of objects where you want to capture the scenery around you. It's artistic, fun, and is sure to make your Instagram game much stronger. Macro + 0.65X Wide Angle

Macro photography can produce some of the coolest shots, and the Macro + 0.65X Wide Angle from RhinoShield will allow you to get much closer to your subject than you can with just the standard iPhone lens. The picture above on the left is a typical picture with the iPhone X lens, and the photo on the right is with the RhinoShield Macro + 0.65X Wide Angle. Super Wide Angle

If you want to transform your landscape shots into absolutely stunning photos, the super wide angle lens will allow your iPhone camera to capture more of your surroundings. The Super Wide Angle Lens does cause a slight fisheye effect around the edges. The picture above on the left is a standard picture with the iPhone X lens, and the photo on the right is with the RhinoShield Super Wide Angle lens. 0.6X HD Wide Angle