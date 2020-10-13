When you really think about it (or, worse, actually read into it) you soon realize that our phones are disgusting. All of our tech is riddled with germs from our grubby hands, and we spread it around every time we touch our stuff. Yuck. Fortunately, you can change that with 20% off a PhoneSoap UV Sanitizer . There are different sizes to suit your needs, but they are all discounted right now for Prime Day and all work to kill germs on your phone and more.

Take the PhoneSoap 3, for example. It drops down to $63.96 in a bunch of colors for Prime members. It gets rid of 99.9% of bacteria with its integrated UV light, helping to sanitize your entire device within just ten minutes. You can even plug it in to charge while it's being cleaned as the device is equipped with USB and USB-C ports which can even be used simultaneously.

And sure, the PhoneSoap 3 may be built for smartphones, but you could technically toss anything inside that fits to sanitize, from Apple AirPods to a smartwatch, your car keys, and more.

The battery-powered PhoneSoap Go is also 20% off via an on-page coupon as is the HomeSoap which works with larger items like tablets. Unlike a lot of Prime Day deals, these discounts are available to all Amazon buyers.