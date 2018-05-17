Amazon is currently offering $5 off a variety of Meguiar's car cleaning supplies when you use coupon code 5DEALS4DAD. This drops the ultimate liquid wax down to just $10.29 from an average selling price of around $18. You can also grab this headlight restoration kit for $19.47 which is a new all-time low for it.

The classic wash and wax kit is $32.99, the complete car care kit drops to $48.88, and you can go all out with the ultimate car care kit for $99.64. If you need something to keep a motorcycle clean, this sale has you covered as well.

Whether you're looking to get a head start on your Father's Day shopping or just want some new cleaning supplies for your own vehicle, you won't want to miss out on these deals.

