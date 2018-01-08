CES 2018: Ring Provides Whole Home Security Like Never Before With Latest Security Devices

For the first time, Ring introduces smart lights and indoor/outdoor cameras to the Ring of Security.

LAS VEGAS - Jan. 8, 2018 - Ring , t he leader in home security, unveiled at CES 2018 its whole home security ecosystem, which includes several new security devices that bolster the Ring of Security around homes and neighborhoods. Among the new products are two new indoor/outdoor security cameras and a line of smart, connected outdoor lights, called Ring Beams. Additionally, Ring announced its new, professionally monitored home security system, Ring Alarm, will begin shipping to customers in March 2018. The Ring product line, along with the Ring Neighborhoods network, enables Ring to offer affordable, complete home and neighborhood security in a way no other company has before.

Jamie Siminoff, Chief Inventor and Founder of Ring, said: "In order to execute on our mission of reducing crime in neighborhoods, homeowners need security that is affordable, proactive, easy to install, and comprehensive. All Ring products are integrated so homeowners can create a complete security system with custom zones, commands and settings to best deter thieves. As we begin shipping Ring Alarm, which offers professional monitoring and unlimited cameras at just $10 per month, and continue to innovate and layer new products and features into the Ring of Security and Ring Neighborhoods network, we're going to make being a burglar in 2018 a very tough job."

Stick Up Cam Elite + Indoor/outdoor security camera + Two-way audio + Advanced motion sensors with zone detection + 1080p HD video + Power over Ethernet (POE) or standard wall outlet + Wi-Fi or POE for internet

Stick Up Cam

Indoor/outdoor security camera

Weatherproof

Battery-powered

1080p HD video

Two-way audio

Passive Infrared Sensor (PIR) motion sensors with zone detection

Compatible with Ring's Solar Panel Charger

Ring Beams

Ring recently acquired Mr Beams, an innovative LED lighting technology company, in order to integrate additional smart lights with its security devices.

Patented smart, outdoor security lights

Integrates with Ring app and all Ring security Cams and Doorbells

Pathway lights

Step lights

Spotlights

Ring Alarm

The much anticipated Ring Alarm will begin shipping in spring 2018; bundles start at just $199 and include:

Base Station

Keypad

Contact Sensor (for a window or door)

Passive Infrared Sensor (PIR)

Z-Wave Extender

