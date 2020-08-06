Best answer: Yes and no. Ring Fit Adventure is a great way to stay active while pregnant, but you may have to alter some of the exercises during your fitness journey. The different modes make the game accessible for all fitness levels and every stage of pregnancy, and you can choose the exercises you're most comfortable with. Be sure to talk with your doctor before starting any exercise plans for the health and safety of you and your baby. Sweat and play: Ring Fit Adventure ($80 at Best Buy)

Ring Fit Adventure: Fitness for all?

Like plenty of consoles before it, the Nintendo Switch is attempting to create a game to encourage players to not only get active but to do it while having fun. The goal of fitness games is to trick you into getting in shape by hiding workouts behind fun games. Unfortunately, a lot of the time, that balance is way off. These games are either too easy for an effective workout or too much like a workout to be fun. Those lucky few games that do strike a balance sometimes hit a repetitive wall; fun at first, but boring as time goes on. It can be tricky to walk that line of fitness and fun, and even harder to make games work for all fitness levels. Ring Fit Adventure for the Nintendo Switch does just that. With a special Ring-Con controller and a leg straps, players gear up in an RPG-style adventure that successfully combines exercise and play. However, I wanted to challenge the "fitness for all" concept to find out if this game would work for my journey: pregnancy. So, is the Ring Fit Adventure really good for all? Testing out the fitness factor in Ring Fit Adventure

First off, if you're pregnant, you should check with your doctor before starting any new workout routines. Everyone is different, and the main goal is to keep you and baby safe. On a personal note, I've always been pretty active, and I tried to remain so during each trimester, keeping to light exercises like walking, lifting small weights, or doing Barre classes. Ring Fit Adventure is a great way to get in a workout without putting too much stress on your body. Of course, with the current situation, any chance of leaving the house has sailed, and I was eager for alternatives. Since I own a Nintendo Switch and the Ring Fit Adventure comes with everything I need, I figured it would be a good option. I own the Wii Fit board for both the Wii and the Wii U, but I was looking for something more engaging. With that out of the way, I can say that Ring Fit Adventure is a great way to get in a workout without putting too much stress on your body. There are several different modes, from casual to more extreme modes. The Adventure Mode portion of the game is a ton of fun, and it works up a sweat. I also played the game in Moderate Mode. However, there is an option to switch the intensity at any point, so, no matter how I was feeling each day, I could always change the mode. If I didn't want to test my luck with the Adventure Mode, there's also an option to put together a workout using just the mini-games and exercises. I am also in my eighth month of pregnancy, so my experience may differ from yours. As I played through Adventure Mode, most of the obstacles were manageable. When I encountered a battle, it was a nice relief to know I could pick and choose which exercises I wanted to perform to defeat my foes. However, I did come across a small problem: the ab block. If a creature attacks you, you have to press the Ring-Con against your abs and squeeze it in. Obviously, this would work great for anyone working their abs, but not so well if you are growing a child. Fortunately, the Ring-Con doesn't recognize where you place it to perform the "ab block." I just used my chest, and I was good to go. Other ways to play Ring Fit Adventure

My first session only lasted about 20 minutes. Again, since I'm at the end of my third trimester, I didn't want to overdo it. Typically, based on my energy levels and pacing, I was able to do 30-minute to hour-long sessions. More often than not, I found myself going into the Adventure Mode, which is a ton of fun. The critical thing to note is that you should take it at your own pace. Ring Fit Adventure allows you to do that. It would be an excellent option to include a pregnancy mode in the future. Still, there are ways to make it work for you now, if you could find it. So, if you are pregnant, cleared for exercise, and want to do it all in the comfort of your own home, the Ring Fit Adventure is a great way to do it.