What you need to know
- Several leaks point to upcoming features for Ring's new Video Doorbell.
- Looks like the Video Doorbell 3 will cost $199.
- It's also pegged to feature new motion sensing and better Wi-Fi!
Several leaks and FCC filings have pointed to some very exciting upcoming new features of Ring's next video doorbell, the Video Doorbell 3.
As reported by Tom's Guide:
The news starts with FCC filings (and leads to Ring's own site) which spills the beans on the Video Doorbell 3, the successor to the Ring Video Doorbell 2. We got the dirt from Pocket Link, which shared PDFs from the FCCid.io page for a barcode label for the product. A leaked bit of Target's marketing reveals the Ring Video Doorbell 3 will cost $199, the same price as the Ring Doorbell 2. Retailer graphics reveal silver and black color options.
In terms of design, the third generation Ring doorbell will look very similar to previous models, however, it is reported that it will feature dual-band 2.4 and 5GHz Wi-Fi for better connectivity.
There are also reports of a new "near" motion zone, of 5 to 15 feet in front of the device, which should help prevent false alerts triggered by cars driving past your house.
According to the above cached page from Ring's website, the doorbell will be available in two colors. The website also suggested a new "Pre Roll" feature that will allow you to see 4 seconds of video prior to the event that triggered your doorbell, giving you a better look at anything that happens in front of your house.
As the report notes, there are FCC filings regarding the upcoming product, however, there is no indication as to when Ring plans to announce or release the Video Doorbell 3.
You might soon be able to retract iMessages
Apple is rumored to be testing several new features for iMessage including one that might let you retract messages sent by mistake, or perhaps ones that you regret...
U.S. and Afghan forces successfully captured insurgents using an iPhone app
When their specialist kit failed, soldiers turned to an iPhone to get the job done.
Stores run out of iPhone 11 stock as coronavirus stranglehold continues
If you're in New York City and want an iPhone 11 or iPhone 11 Pro, you're probably out of luck.
Keep your Switch Lite screen safe with these fantastic screen protectors
Your Switch Lite is going to travel with you everywhere, because it's a dedicated portable handheld console. Here are the best screen protectors to keep it looking as pristine as ever!