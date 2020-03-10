Several leaks and FCC filings have pointed to some very exciting upcoming new features of Ring's next video doorbell, the Video Doorbell 3.

As reported by Tom's Guide:

The news starts with FCC filings (and leads to Ring's own site) which spills the beans on the Video Doorbell 3, the successor to the Ring Video Doorbell 2. We got the dirt from Pocket Link, which shared PDFs from the FCCid.io page for a barcode label for the product. A leaked bit of Target's marketing reveals the Ring Video Doorbell 3 will cost $199, the same price as the Ring Doorbell 2. Retailer graphics reveal silver and black color options.

In terms of design, the third generation Ring doorbell will look very similar to previous models, however, it is reported that it will feature dual-band 2.4 and 5GHz Wi-Fi for better connectivity.

There are also reports of a new "near" motion zone, of 5 to 15 feet in front of the device, which should help prevent false alerts triggered by cars driving past your house.