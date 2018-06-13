Ring has announced that its long-awaited Ring Alarm security system is now available for pre-order with a price of $199. The company first announced the product back at CES , and the kit was expected to begin shipping in the spring. The bundle will include a base station, keypad, a contact sensor for door or window, motion detector, and a range extender. You'll be able to buy additional sensors to add, and a smoke detector from First Alert will integrate into the system for an additional $30.

The Ring Alarm will integrate seamlessly with your other Ring devices, including the Doorbells, Floodlight Cam, and Spotlight Cams. For $10 a month you get professional monitoring, unlimited video storage for as many Ring devices as you have, and more. There's no long-term contract and installing the Ring Alarm takes only a few minutes.

In addition to what's available right now, Ring will also be launching a smoke and CO listener, which is a sensor that connects to the system and will send an alert to your phone whenever it detects smoke or carbon monoxide at your home. There will also be a flood and freeze sensor, and a dome siren which can sound any time a security event occurs. Each of these will retail for $30, though Ring does not specify when they will be available.

You can pre-order a Ring Alarm from Amazon, Ring.com, Best Buy, and Home Depot today, and shipments will begin in early July.

