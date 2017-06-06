Bye-bye iPhone 5, iPhone 5c, and any 4th generation iPads – iOS 11 is acomin' and it doesn't want any part of your old-fashioned shenanigans!

It's inevitable that some products and platforms will be pushed by the wayside once new, better products and platforms and developed. To quote the Lion King, it's the circle of life!

After WWDC's big unveiling of things like watchOS 4, the new iMac Pro, ARKit, and more, some people have speculated that iOS 11 – arguably one of the biggest announcements at WWDC 2017 – might cause some mischief for older models of iPhone and iPad.

And right they were.

What devices will become obsolete with the new update?

iPhone 5

iPhone 5C

iPad (3rd Generation)

iPad (4th Generation)

But… but why?!

Some people have speculated that one of the reasons these devices won't support iOS 11 is because they were the very last four to be built with 32-bit architecture, where all Apple products now are made with 64-bit architecture.

Well what happens if I don't upgrade?

Aatif Sulleyman, Independent:

These devices will be stuck on iOS 10, the current version of the operating system, which will stop receiving important security and performance updates from Apple, leaving them potentially vulnerable to bugs and glitches.

So I should probably get a new iPhone/iPad?

Yup. Yup, yup, yup.

How do I know for sure if my device will work with iOS 11?

Take a peek below!

