While it was a neat concept in the beginning, Facebook's innovative personal assistant, M, is finally shutting down after nearly 3 years.

Facebook M, the text-based virtual assistant that used human workers to train an artificial intelligence system, is ending the human-assisted part of the service after two and a half years. The human-enhanced version of M, which was available through a bot on Facebook Messenger, only ever became available to about 2,000 people living in California. The final day of the M virtual assistant will be January 19th, Facebook said, and contractors who worked on it will be offered other jobs at the company. ( The Verge )

The app provided an 'ask anything and everything' design that devices like Amazon Echo and Google Assistant would emulate a short time later, but rather than use artificial intelligence, M depended on human beings to get questions answered.

The end-goal of M? To eventually have the humans working there train the original artificial intelligence model to eventually take over for the humans altogether. According to the Verge, people working on M will be offered positions at Facebook.

But if you think Facebook is done with AI for good, you're mistaken: