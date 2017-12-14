Full disclosure: I'm bad at video games. When I play Grand Theft Auto V, it usually takes me an hour or more to get re-used to the driving controls, and in that time I end up running down like 17 innocent shouting ladies while bashing my car up so bad that I start to doubt Los Santos Customs will ever be able to fix it. That being said, there is one thing I'm really great at once I get going — listening to "Gin and Juice" on the West Coast Classics radio station while I cruise the open countryside. And I know I'm not alone. Even super dedicated gamers maintain that the radio is an important part of what makes them love the GTA series. Therefore, it's incredibly exciting to many players that Rockstar Games just launched its own music curation channel on Apple Music that offers all the music from GTA V and GTA Online, including Frank Ocean's new GTA Online station, blonded.

You can also now listen to songs from the new GTAV radio station, blonded – and from other music stations from across the Los Santos radio dial at our newly launched Rockstar Games curator destination on @AppleMusic: https://t.co/84hEuP89I8 pic.twitter.com/I3fPdpYBek — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) December 13, 2017

Now, whether you prefer the chill vibes of Space 103.2 or the punk angst of Channel X, you can get them all in one easy-to-find place. And if you've yet to play any of GTA Online: The Doomsday Heist, I strongly recommend giving Ocean's blonded a listen — it features a crazy diverse array of tracks from Ocean himself, Aphex Twin, Curtis Mayfield, Burial, and more.

If you don't already have an Apple Music subscription, you can grab one for $9.99 ($4.99 if you're a student) by heading here.

