What you need to know
- Rogue Legacy is a popular roguelike that came out many years ago.
- Developer Cellar Door Games is working on a sequel.
- Rogue Legacy 2 was just revealed.
- It'll probably come to all platforms eventually, just like the prequel.
Rogue Legacy is a popular roguelike that places you in the shoes of your descendants with unique traits. Some mutations might be advantageous, but others may end up requiring a wipe. The goal is to explore a castle and reach the final boss. However, you'll need multiple generations to achieve this because you earn currency through each run, and can unlock permanent upgrades.
Rogue Legacy is available on every platform, including Xbox One and iOS, but we just got word that a sequel was in development. Hopefully, it'll refine some of the mechanics and be just as addictive as the original. Developer Cellar Door Games revealed its existence on Twitter.
Your Legacy continues#RogueLegacy2 pic.twitter.com/uUGeLE9TPm— CellarDoorGames (@CellarDoorGames) April 2, 2020
It's unclear how far along Rogue Legacy 2's development is at, but I'm hoping the wait won't be too long. We'll keep you posted as soon as we know more.
If you haven't played Rogue Legacy, you should on the platform on your choice. It's an incredible game that you'll have a hard time putting down. While you're at it, also check out Immortal Redneck!
The iPhone 9 launch date could be set for April 14 to battle the OnePlus 8
If our little birdy is on the money, Apple might launch iPhone 9 specifically to take the wind out of OnePlus' sales
Gamevice, the maker of game controllers for phones, wants the Switch banned
If you thought the legal battle between Gamevice and Nintendo was over, think again. The controller maker is having another try at getting the Switch banned.
An iPhone 8 still works after spending 2 weeks at the bottom of the Thames
We've heard stories of miraculous watery stories before but this is one of the best.
Kid-friendly board games to keep your children entertained
Games can teach kids teamwork, strategy, help with basic math skills, and even give their critical thinking skills a good test. Plus, board games are fun as heck, so here's a list of our favorite games you can play with your kids!