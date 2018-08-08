Roku today announced its earnings for the second quarter of 2018. From the company's letter to shareholders :

Roku delivered particularly strong Q2 2018 financial results. Robust active account growth expanded the reach and scale of our TV streaming platform, while at the same time Roku captured a bigger share of TV advertising budgets and continued progress on monetization. Our investments are delivering a better streaming experience for consumers, bigger audiences for content owners, and more effective marketing tools for brands. We are raising our full year 2018 outlook and believe Roku is well-positioned to seize the significant opportunities being created by the transition to streaming.

The Roku Channel is now available to everyone — for free — via a website.

The big news, though, is that you no longer even need a Roku device — either one of its streaming boxes or sticks, or a Roku TV — to watch free content from Roku. All you'll need is a Roku account, and to head to TheRokuChannel.com from a web browser to watch the free Roku Channel online, which features free news, movies and other TV shows.

Is this a ploy to get folks to sign up for a Roku account? Absolutely. And it's a good one. In addition, Roku is changing up its home screen on its devices to surface free content from The Roku Channel, ABC, Fox, The CW, Freeform, Pluto TV, and more, under the "Featured Free" umbrella.

From the announcement: