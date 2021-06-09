What you need to know
- Legends of Kingdom Rush will land on Apple Arcade this Friday.
- The game is an RPG with roguelike elements according to developer Ironhide.
Apple Arcade is getting a new RPG later this week with Legends of Kingdom Rush arriving on Friday, June 11. The game also features roguelike elements according to Ironhide, the people behind it.
Promising "strategic grid-based combat," the title has more than 100 narrative events for you to enjoy as you fight your way through "lush forests, rugged mountains, and devastated wastelands." Sounds promising, right?
Check out the trailer:
An extraplanar menace of unprecedented proportions is attacking the realm!
Lead a party of heroes to stop this foe in a highly engaging combat system that is easy to learn but hard to master.
5 Legendary Heroes, like the mighty paladin Gerald Lightseeker or the cunning shadow assassin Asra Daggerfall, will be awaiting your command.
11 Companion Heroes, with different skills and powers, like the resourceful forest ranger, the volatile dwarven bombardier, or the menacing dark knight will follow your Legends to victory!
Unlock all of these fantastic heroes as you push through more and more dangerous lands.
You can pre-order Lgends of Kingdom Rush from the App Store now. You'll need an Apple Arcade subscription to play of course, and the game will run on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV.
