An extraplanar menace of unprecedented proportions is attacking the realm!

Lead a party of heroes to stop this foe in a highly engaging combat system that is easy to learn but hard to master.

5 Legendary Heroes, like the mighty paladin Gerald Lightseeker or the cunning shadow assassin Asra Daggerfall, will be awaiting your command.

11 Companion Heroes, with different skills and powers, like the resourceful forest ranger, the volatile dwarven bombardier, or the menacing dark knight will follow your Legends to victory!

Unlock all of these fantastic heroes as you push through more and more dangerous lands.