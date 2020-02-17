As rumors continue to swirl around the iPhone 9 or iPhone SE 2 (whatever you want to call it), one thing we have not gotten an exact guess at yet is the actual date of release. That's changed today, as Apple rumor site iPhone-Ticker claims that the company will be hosting a launch event at the end of March and releasing the phone a week or so later at the beginning April.

According to the site, sources within Apple have confirmed the details and revealed that the company will be hosting a March event where it will reveal the successor to the beloved iPhone SE. The event is expected to take place on Tuesday, March 31st, with the launch of the new iPhone coming the following Friday on April 3rd.

Apple has hosted March events in the past. Just last year, the company hosted a March event where it unveiled all of its new services like Apple News+, Apple TV+, and Apple Arcade.

The new low-cost iPhone is expected to be considered the successor of the iPhone SE and take on the form of the iPhone 8. It is expected to retain the Touch ID button but come with an upgraded camera and sport the internals of the newest iPhones. This is all predicted to come in at $399, the price of the iPhone SE when it was launched.

If Apple is planning to host an event at the end of March, we should expect to see invitations begin to go out by mid-March at the latest. Let the waiting begin.