RELIABLE There are enough reliable sources and historical data that we feel confident in this product's projected launch date.

UNRELIABLE There are conflicting data sources or not enough data to confirm this product's projected launch date.

NO DATA There is not enough data to offer a projected launch date.

Phones, Watches, and Apple TV

iPhone 8 September 2017

iPhone 7s — iPhone 8 — iPhone X — whatever Apple ends up calling the next and "tenth anniversary" iPhone, it's expected next fall, and with a new design and new set of features. But what will they be?

Apple Watch series 3 October 2017

It's been just about seven months since the release of the Apple Watch Series 2, and as is my wont, I'm already thinking about the next version. What will it look like? What new features will it have that pique my fancy?

Don't get me wrong: I love my current Apple Watch. The Series 2 offered huge battery improvements for both 38mm and 42mm users, and I use it to track my workouts and respond to notifications almost every day. But if I had my druthers, I wouldn't mind seeing an Apple Watch series 3 in the fall with a few new features.

Apple TV 5 2018

The current Apple TV tops out at 1080p. It's a rock-solid 60 frames-per-second (fps) 1080p, but it's still 1080p. Likewise, it only supports the sRGB color standard. Wouldn't it be great, though, if the next-generation Apple TV 5 could do more — if it could handle 4K and DCI-P3?

Laptop and Desktop Macs

Mac Pro 2018-2019

Apple broke with decades of tradition to spoil its upcoming product line to the world. And not just any product line: The company gave a sneak peek of its plans for the future of Mac Pro. I'm going to repeat that: A new Mac Pro. And new pro displays, branded by Apple. What can we expect, and when can we expect it? Let's break it down.

iMac Pro December 2017

Apple took the wraps off of the iMac Pro, an all-in-one aimed at high-end professional tasks. While Apple didn't offer an exact release date, they did say that the iMac Pro would ship in December.

iMac 2018

Apple just updated its all-in-one desktop lineup with Kaby Lake processors, more memory options, and better graphics, so it's likely we won't see an update for the iMacs until next year.

MacBook Pro 2018

Apple just updated its laptop lineup with Kaby Lake processors and better graphics, so it's likely we won't see an update for the MacBook Pros until next year

Mac Mini Unknown

The Mac mini hasn't been updated since October 2014, when it was made even more appliance-like than previous generations. Since then Apple's bring-your-own-mouse-keyboard-and-monitor Mac has been missing in action. Here's what we know.

Apple Accessories

Apple Pencil 2 Summer-Fall 2017

We've heard enough about iPad rumors — let's talk about my favorite accessory: The Apple Pencil. There are claims that new Apple Pencil components are in Apple's Chinese supply chain — possibly for a later 2017 release alongside rumored iPad Pros. Spoilers!!!

Except, no: I don't feel all that spoiled. Because of course Apple is going to refine the Pencil for 2017 alongside new iPad Pro models.

AirPods 2 Unknown

Apple's AirPods only came out last December, but we're already racking up hopes for generation 2 — including multiple fits for those with differently-shaped ears, customized tap controls, hardware volume adjustment, and more.

Apple Watch Bands Fall 2017

Since Apple Watch launched in 2015, the case has only been updated once but the bands have been updated multiple times — every spring and every fall. In addition to the original sport, leathers, and metal bands, woven nylon, Nike, and Hermès have been added to the mix, as have a plethora of new colors.

Software & Services

iOS 12 Fall 2018

Apple has just announced iOS 11, which is due out later this year, likely in September. The followup, iOS 12, will likely be introduced at WWDC 2018, followed by a launch to consumers in Fall 2018.

Apple Music Unknown

In 2016, Apple Music got refocused and redesigned. The service, at least ostensibly, got simpler and the app, bigger, bolder, and more beautiful. It made Apple Music better, inarguably, but did it make it better enough?

iCloud Unknown

iCloud is Apple's online service that consists of iCloud Photo Library, iCloud Drive, iCloud Keychain, and a long list of other features, right down to email, contact, and calendar sync. It deputed alongside iOS 5, way back in 2011, and since then has grown, fumbled, frustrated, marveled, and enabled iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and Mac users everywhere. But what should it do next?