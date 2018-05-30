Telegram, a Moscow-based secure messaging app, has been popular in Russia for a number of months now. Well, at least until April, where the app got in trouble for refusing to share its encryption keys with Russia's Federal Security Service.

Following a court ruling that actually banned the app from Russia until it provided said keys, the country went on to block 50 VPN services in order to stop people from accessing the App.

Regardless of the country's attempts, Russians are still accessing the app: and now Apple is being asked to step in.