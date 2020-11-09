What you need to know
- Skunkape Games is releasing Sam & Max Save the World Remastered on PC and Nintendo Switch on Dec. 2.
- Preorders for the game are available now.
- Anyone who owns the original game can get the new version for half price.
Skunkape Games, a small indie studio started by former Telltale Games employees, will be releasing Sam & Max Save the World Remastered on December 2 for PC and Nintendo Switch.
Sam & Max Save the World was the first Telltale game using what would become their signature episodic format. The title follows the adventures of a dog and a rabbit who work as detectives trying to solve a mystery involving hypnosis, washed-up child stars, the mafia, and the internet. It involves solving puzzles and features plenty of oddball comedy.
The six-part adventure game originally released in 2006 and 2007 using an early version of the Telltale engine. The new version has updated graphics, restored audio, and gamepad support. Players who have the original version on Steam or GOG will receive the game for half price if they buy it by December 31. If they originally bought it through Telltale's website, they can claim a discount code through the Skunkape website. Skunkape acquired the rights to the game after Telltale closed in 2018.
On the case
Sam & Max Save the World Remastered
A mesmerizing story
The goofy puzzle game featuring a canine detective and a rabbit solving a mystery was originally released in 2006, but you can try it now with overhauled graphics and audio.
