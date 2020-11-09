Skunkape Games, a small indie studio started by former Telltale Games employees, will be releasing Sam & Max Save the World Remastered on December 2 for PC and Nintendo Switch.

Sam & Max Save the World was the first Telltale game using what would become their signature episodic format. The title follows the adventures of a dog and a rabbit who work as detectives trying to solve a mystery involving hypnosis, washed-up child stars, the mafia, and the internet. It involves solving puzzles and features plenty of oddball comedy.