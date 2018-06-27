Samsung and Apple have been at each other's throats for over seven years due to patent infringements, but on June 27, 2018, it was revealed that the two companies had finally reached a settlement.

A filing from the U.S. District Court for California's Northern District confirmed this news, and while the exact details of what this settlement entails are still unclear, we can officially say that the lawsuit has been laid to rest.

If you recall, Samsung was first sued by Apple in 2011 for copying the iPhone's design. The court previously ruled that Samsung did, in fact, infringe on Apple's patents, but the two companies have been going back-and-forth over how much money Samsung owes.

The most recent development prior to this came in late-May when Samsung was ordered to pay $539 million in damages. We aren't sure if more money will be owed now that the two have settled, but I expect those details will be released sooner or later.