The Samsung T5 has been around for a while and has always been one of the very top choices for a portable SSD, and at CES 2020 the Korean giant is making it even better.

The T7 comes in two versions, but it's the T7 Touch which gets the headlines thanks in no small part to its integrated fingerprint scanner. This is on top of password protection and 256-bit hardware encryption, and you've also got a built-in "Motion LED" to check the status of the SSD at a glance. The T7 is the same SSD just without the fingerprint scanner.

Impressively, too, Samsung is squeezing pretty absurd performance from the T7 without having to resort to Thunderbolt 3, which opens it up to a wider audience. At its best, though, over USB 3.2 the T7 boasts transfer speeds up to 1,050 MB/s, which for on the go file transfer is fantastic. And it's still a featherweight at just 58 grams.

The T7 Touch is set to become available later in January in two colors and three capacities between 500GB and 2TB, starting at $130 across 30 countries. The T7 will then become available in Q2 2020, though pricing for that hasn't yet been announced.