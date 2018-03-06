Samsung's 256GB microSD card has only been cheaper once before, and that was during a brief sale on Black Friday. Unless you have a time machine to go back and get that price, this is easily the best deal around on such a large capacity card. SanDisk's similar option is currently $10 more.

The EVO Select is a Class 10 UHS 3 card, meaning it's great for storing files, capturing photos, and will even record 4K video without an issue. It has read speeds of up to 100MB/s and write speeds of up to 90MB/s. You can add this card to your smartphone, like the Samsung Galaxy S9 or S9+, tablet, action camera, PC and more to gain a ton of extra portable storage.

If 256GB is simply too much space for you or you want to spend less, Samsung's 128GB version of this card is down to just $40 right now.

See at Amazon