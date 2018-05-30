If you have a phone with wireless charging capabilities and aren't using a wireless charging pad, it's time to change that. Amazon currently has Samsung's Qi fast wireless charging pad on sale for just $24.99, which is the lowest price it has ever sold for. You can pick one up in either black or white right now. Recently, it's been averaging around $35, but has sold for as much as $70 in the past. Best Buy has it priced at $50 right now.