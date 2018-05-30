If you have a phone with wireless charging capabilities and aren't using a wireless charging pad, it's time to change that. Amazon currently has Samsung's Qi fast wireless charging pad on sale for just $24.99, which is the lowest price it has ever sold for. You can pick one up in either black or white right now. Recently, it's been averaging around $35, but has sold for as much as $70 in the past. Best Buy has it priced at $50 right now.
This wireless charger works with any Qi-enabled device, including Samsung's Galaxy S8 and S9, the iPhone 8, iPhone X, and more. It will fast charge Samsung devices and charge others at standard speed. All you need to do is plug it into the wall using the included power brick, and then set your phone on top. There's a multi-color LED to help you see the charging status. It's time to stop fumbling around with cables in the dark and try out an easier way to charge your phone.