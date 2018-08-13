Smarter Wi-Fi, Smarter Home: Samsung Announces New SmartThings Mesh Wi-Fi System

Intelligent Wi-Fi system offers AI-based network optimization with a built-in SmartThings Hub; SmartThings Hub and sensors refreshed with sleek design and improved performance

RIDGEFIELD PARK, N.J. -- August 13, 2018 – In an effort to eliminate the dreaded Wi-Fi dead zone and prevent streaming latency, Samsung Electronics America, Inc. today announced its new SmartThings Wifi mesh network system. Equipped with AI-based mesh Wi-Fi technology from Plume and a built-in SmartThings Hub, the system delivers an intelligently optimized whole home network with the added value of complete smart home control throughout every room of the home.

Reliable and secure Wi-Fi is a fundamental need for consumers today, and internet use is no longer limited to the home office or location where the router is based. As more connected technologies enter the home, there is a greater need for a stable network that can efficiently support these devices. The SmartThings Wifi system not only delivers this stability, but also delivers fast and consistent coverage that covers the whole home.

"As the number of phones, tablets and other connected devices we use increases, home Wi-Fi can be spotty, slow and unreliable," said SK Kim, Senior Director, IoT Product Marketing at Samsung Electronics America. "We demand more from our home networks. SmartThings Wifi is the answer to bandwidth issues and dead zones, with the mesh capability for corner to corner coverage plus built-in SmartThings Hub for complete smart home control."

SmartThings Wifi features Plume's AI-based mesh Wi-Fi optimization. The platform adapts to internet usage in the home and intelligently allocates bandwidth, mitigates interference, and delivers maximum Wi-Fi capacity across the home, accounting for every connected device and selecting the optimal band and frequency channel so users can get the fastest speed possible. Plume's technology can optimize a home network across multiple devices so parents working from laptops can download files while kids stream TV, and gamers experience speed and reliability even when others are on the network. Now, Wi-Fi goes where the need is instead of the other way around. Users can also set parental controls to manage screen time and set-up special logins and passwords for guests using the Plume HomePass® feature.

"Integrating our adaptive home Wi-Fi technology and a rich set of consumer features into SmartThings' large, open ecosystem truly elevates the smart home experience," said Fahri Diner, co-founder and CEO, Plume. "Samsung gives you myriad devices to consume content and connect, and Plume ensures that your Wi-Fi network delivers a superior user experience to all of those devices."

SmartThings Wifi works as a SmartThings Hub to serve as the "brain" of the smart home. Samsung's open SmartThings ecosystem makes it easy to automate and manage the smart home with one hub and the SmartThings app. Compatible with hundreds of third-party devices and services, SmartThings enables users to expand their smart home with lights, door locks, cameras, voice assistants, thermostats and more. SmartThings Wifi delivers a simple, convenient 2-in-1 solution, offering whole-home automation out of the box.

For corner to corner coverage, users can choose the right Wi-Fi configuration to fit their needs, from a home with multiple levels to a small apartment. Each SmartThings Wifi router has a range of 1,500 square feet, with the 3-pack covering 4,500 square feet, and users can expand coverage by adding additional mesh routers to the set-up. It is easily set-up and managed by the Android and iOS compatible SmartThings app.

The SmartThings Wifi 3-pack retails for $279.99 and the single device retails for $119.99. It is available starting today on Samsung.com and at retailers nationwide.

Samsung Introduces New and Improved SmartThings Hub, Sensors and Outlet

In addition to SmartThings Wifi, Samsung is upgrading the performance and connectivity of its SmartThings Hub, Water Leak Sensor, Motion Sensor, Multipurpose Sensor and Smart Outlet to give consumers more choice in their smart home set up. The new, more compact SmartThings Hub has been upgraded with the latest Zigbee, Z-wave, and Bluetooth 4.1 connectivity protocols. Now, the Hub can wirelessly connect to a Wi-Fi network, no longer needing a dedicated Ethernet cable, so users have the flexibility to place it anywhere in their home.

The SmartThings Motion Sensor is additionally redesigned with a magnetic ball mount, so consumers can adjust the tilt angle for a wider view range to detect motion and trigger automated events. Samsung is also introducing the new SmartThings Button with programmable triggers that manually control routines around the home - like setting Movie Mode - without having to go into the SmartThings app. The SmartThings Button, like the rest of the SmartThings sensor line, monitors temperature in an area of the home, such as basement or baby's room, and signals the smart thermostat to adjust automatically.

The new SmartThings Hub ($69.99), sensors ($19.99 - $24.99), Button ($14.99) and Smart Outlet ($34.99) are now available on Samsung.com and at retailers nationwide.

For more information about Samsung Smart Home, visit www.samsung.com/us/smart-home.