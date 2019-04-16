Pre-orders are now open for SanDisk's updated High Endurance microSD cards with prices starting at just $11. Available in 32GB , 64GB , 128GB . and 256GB sizes, the new cards are designed to be used in devices that constantly write and re-write data to the storage inside — like a dash cam or security camera that is constantly recording and saving clips.

The new High Endurance cards are rated class 10, U3 and v30, adding support for 4K UHD recording, and are capable of withstanding up to 20,000 hours of video without worrying about the card failing on you — up from the previous version's 10,000 hour maximum. That's especially useful for the sorts of devices these cards are built for where you may need to rely on footage captured down the line. The update model adds 128GB and 256GB options to a lineup previously restricted to just 64GB, meaning more room for the higher-quality video our devices are outputting these days, and the cards are also temperature-proof, waterproof, shockproof and X-ray-proof for extra peace of mind.

The cards are now available to pre-order via Amazon and will begin shipping on April 26.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.