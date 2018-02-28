SanDisk is a trusted brand when it comes to SD cards, and the company is pushing the limits. Its largest capacity card, the 400GB Ultra MicroSD, is now down to $189.99. This is $40 lower than it normally sells for.

It's a Class 10 card with transfer speeds of up to 100MB/s, which would allow you to move up to 1,200 images in just 60 seconds. You can use this in your smartphone, tablet, action camera, and more. Not all devices will recognize the large capacity of this card, so you may want to consider grabbing the 128GB option for $37.99, or the 200GB one or $62.99.

You can't go wrong with any capacity SanDisk card, so why not add 400GB to your Nintendo Switch so you never have to worry about running out of space to carry around all of your digital games and more.

B&H has matched this pricing, and is also running a deal on a bunch of other SanDisk products, so be sure to check those out before the sale ends.

See at Amazon