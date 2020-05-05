Best Buy, for today only, is offering the SanDisk 2TB Extreme Portable SSD for $299.99. That's $30 off the price it's been going for recently, though it still goes for $360 some places. The price is being matched by Amazon. Shipping is free or you could get it even quicker by using Best Buy's curbside pickup.

Store more SanDisk 2TB Extreme Portable External SSD This tough solid state drive features a huge capacity and blazing fast transfers, with read speeds up to 550MB/s. The drive itself is rugged and resistant to water, dust, and drops. It's portable, too, so you can take your data with you. $299.99 $329.99 $30 off See at Best Buy

The SanDisk Extreme is a very portable solid state drive. With 2TB of space you can keep all your music and other media real close by. Since it's an SSD, you don't have to worry about the same moving parts you'd find on a portable hard drive, so it's a lot more durable and can bounce around in your pack without you worrying about it.

In addition to its natural durability as an SSD, the SanDisk Extreme is also very rugged in other ways. It is resistant to water and dust with an IP55 rating. And it's shock resistant and vibration resistant so you can accidentally drop it without fear. It can also operate in degrees as low as -4 Fahrenheit or as high as 158 degrees.

This highly-rated solid state drive also features blazing fast transfers, with read speeds up to 550MB/s. The SSD is compatible with both PC and Mac, and your purchase includes a three-year warranty from SanDisk.

Whether you're a photographer, a videographer, or just someone with a huge media collection, this drive should suit your storage needs. Transferring high-resolution photos and videos is a snap. This drive was built to handle them. You can also take advantage of encrypted password protection to keep your files out of the wrong hands. We even included this drive in our list of the best portable SSDs in 2019. Getting it at a discount just makes your purchase even wiser.