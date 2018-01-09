Satechi has unveiled at CES 2018 its latest addition to the iPhone charging pool. While the rest of the tech accessory making world is jumping on the wireless charging bandwagon, Satechi is going back to its roots with a dual charger for the iPhone and Apple Watch. It uses your own USB Lightning cable, so you'll never fear losing support and it works with your non-wireless charging iPhones, too.

The Smart Dual Charging Station has two stands, one for your iPhone and one for your Apple Watch. Each stand has its own secret compartment where you can wrap up your Lightning cable or Apple Watch wireless charger (cable management is our friend). Plug the charging station (with it's USB-C power cable) into the wall and get a 15-watt charge that distributes between your iPhone and Apple Watch so they can charge up at the same time.