The year's biggest sale is here. And while you may be scouring Amazon, Walmart, and the like for your next big tech or home purchase, don't miss out on sales direct from brands. Satechi is one such brand that's getting into the swing of things by offering huge direct discounts. You can save 25% sitewide there with as much as 50% off select products, using code BF25 for some all-time lows.

Satechi's product portfolio features everything from wireless charging pads and cables, to Apple Watch stands, keyboards, Bluetooth headphones, and more, so be sure to check out the entire selection. A few of the deals are matched at Amazon for Prime members, though you'll save more in most cases by shopping direct.

Sitewide savings Satechi Black Friday Sale Satechi's Black Friday sale offers 25% sitewide with even bigger discounts on select products with the below code. You can save on everything from USB-C hubs to laptop stands, speakers, cables, smart plugs, and more. Up to 50% off See at Satechi With coupon: BF25

Whether you're looking for tech to use at home or on-the-go, Satechi has a ton of options to help keep you connected. Consider Satechi's USB-C 108W Desktop Charger for example. With its dual USB-C Power Delivery ports — One 90W and one 18W — as well as two USB-A ports, you'll have no trouble powering up devices quickly no matter where you are. It's down to $63.99 from its usual $80 going rate, but code BF25 drops it even further, now done to $47.99.

Another fine pick is the Trio Wireless Charging Pad which is designed to charge an Apple Watch, Apple AirPods, and an iPhone all at once. With today's coupon deal, you'll save $30 off its full cost and find it much easier to keep your stuff powered up.

Satechi sells keyboards and computer mice, charging stations for the office and USB charging accessories for the car, mounts and stands for monitors, and a whole selection of USB-C accessories to use the code on.

Satechi's sale is only set to last through Sunday night, so be sure to browse Satechi's store before then to see what you could score at a discount. Shipping is free on orders of $40 or more.