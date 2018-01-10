Today at CES 2018, Satechi announced a new Multiport Travel Charging station that won my heart at the mention of Nintendo Switch. It's a Type-C 75-watt wall charger that looks like its about the size of a bandaid box. It has a USB-C port, a Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 supported port, and two standard USB-A ports.

The USB-C port pushes out 60-watts of charge and supports fast charging for the iPhone X, iPhone 8 and 8 Plus, and the iPad Pro. If you've got a Qualcomm Quick Charge device, you're in luck because this box supports version 3.0, which is supposedly about 38% faster than Quick Charge 2.0. You can charge multiple devices at once for up to 75 watts of charging output.

If you've ever stayed at a hotel with a couple of friends and limited wall plugs, you'll know just how frustrating it is to try to plug all of your devices in at the end of the day to charge. Someone ends up not being able to charge up overnight and compromises with an early morning re-up.

The Multiport Travel Charger is available now on Amazon for $65. Get it before it sells out.

See at Amazon