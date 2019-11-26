This is the week to go for a big ticket item. You'll never save more on the big stuff like you will during Black Friday. That's why people love to buy 4K TVs during this time, but that's not the only way to save! You could also finally upgrade that old, sputtering laptop of yours. Dell's Black Friday sale is live now and features a lot of computer savings. For example, you can get the New XPS 15 laptop on sale for $100 off its regular price. That brings the default configuration down to just $999.99 from $1,100.

Work Hard Dell New XPS 15 laptop This configuration is customizable, too. So you can upgrade to more storage or an advanced graphics card and still save $100 on the total price. Comes with a 9th-gen Core i5 4.1GHz processor, fast 256GB SSD, Windows 10, and more. $999.99 $1100.00 $100 off See at Dell

The XPS 15 7590 laptop is one of Windows Central's favorites. The review gives it 4.5 stars out of 5 and calls it The Best. Daniel Rubino said, "Excellent performance, a large battery, and plenty of configuration options make this one of the best 15-inch "power" laptops on the market."

The base specifications include a 9th-generation Intel Core i5-9300H 4.1GHz processor, integrated graphics, 8GB DDR4 RAM, and a 256GB NVMe M.2 solid state drive. That's a lot of power and speed in a laptop. The 15.6-inch screen is a non-touch IPS display with 1080p resolution. You can upgrade the battery and the operating system, too.

If you want an XPS 15 with a discrete graphics card, you'll need to go with the Core i7 configuration. It is a few hundred bucks more, but it's also on sale for Black Friday. This version also comes with a beautiful 4K OLED display, an upgrade to 16GB RAM, and a larger battery.

The external design is the same for both configurations. You'll get an HDMI 2.0 port, a Thunderbolt 3 port with Power Delivery and DIsplayPort, two USB 3.1 ports, a universal audio jack, and an SD card reader. There is an integrated webcam and stereo speakers as well.

