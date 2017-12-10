Target is running a special offer that currently saves you up to $120 on select Apple iPad models. The biggest discount is on the 10.5-inch iPad Pro, which also happens to be the latest and greatest from Apple. You'll be able to pick one up for as little as $529.99 right now, which is $120 less than Apple, Sam's Club and others have it listed for right now.
If you're looking to spend a little less, you can also opt for the 128GB iPad mini 4 for $299.99. This is a $100 savings on it, and with 128GB of internal storage you'll be able to store a ton of media and music on it for while you are on the go.