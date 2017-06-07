We have everything we need right on our phones, but sometimes pulling out your phone can be cumbersome, impolite, or just downright annoying, especially if you're being bombarded by unimportant notifications or simply need to see who's calling or be alerted by a reminder.

A smartwatch is a great way to keep connected without having to constantly look at your phone. You can use multiple apps, get notifications, send texts, make calls, track workouts, and much more, but an Apple Watch is just too expensive for some. If you're looking for something a bit more off the beaten path, then consider this:

The Ticwatch 2 Active smart watch is an alternative to the Apple Watch, and it runs on its own proprietary Ticwear OS. Right now, you can get it at iMore Digital Offers for $169.99, down from $199.99. Thought not completely waterproof, you can still take Ticwatch 2 out for a rainy jog, since it has an IP65 rating, making it dust tight and able to stand up to jets of water.

The Ticwatch 2 lasts about 2 days on a single charge and can be fully recharged in about 80 minutes, meaning you'll never have to spend very long without this wearable. It features a dynamic heart rate sensor, built-in GPS, an accelerometer for movement tracking, and more. With a simple and clean user interface, this watch is perfect for people who don't want to drop an arm and a leg on the latest and greatest wearable but still want something fully functional and useful. Check it out at iMoreDigital Offers for only $169.99 and save 15%.