Amazon UK has the 64GB 4K Apple TV marked down to £178.99, which is more than £20 off its regular selling price and the cheapest we've seen it anywhere online.

With the Apple TV, you can stream your favorite media from iTunes or third-party services like Netflix, YouTube or BBC iPlayer. Plus, any HD movie you've purchased through iTunes will also be upgraded to 4K HDR at no additional cost. And you can also play games, listen to music, control your smart home devices and much, much more.

The Apple TV comes with the Siri Remote, allowing you to launch apps or find content just by asking and it even doubles as a game controller with its built-in accelerometer and touch surface. If you prefer, you can also hook up a Bluetooth game controller for those high-octane gaming sessions.

Supplies may not last all that long at Amazon at this price, so make sure you don't miss out. BT is currently matching the price at its BT Shop if you don't mind paying a few pounds for delivery.

