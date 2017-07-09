Leather folio cases are the most stylish and convenient ways to keep your iPhone protected. Not only do they help keep your phone's screen protected with the front cover, but it also lets you store your credit or ID cards and some cash, too, so you've got everything you need in one place.

If you're looking for a new case for your iPhone 7 or iPhone 7 Plus, iMore Digital Offers has quite the deal for you. Check out this stylish Nomad Horween Leather iPhone Folio Wallet Case, which you can get for only $37.49.

Made from minimally treated, vegetable-tanned leather from one of America's oldest tanneries, these folio wallets were designed to beautifully age with time to create a sophisticated look. It will keep your iPhone 7 well-protected while doubling as a wallet that allows you to keep 3-6 credit cards and folded cash. Regularly priced at $50, you'll save 24% thanks to iMore Digital Offers. Get yours today!