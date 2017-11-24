Amazon's Black Friday Gold Box deals of the day include a one-day sale on a variety of different Seagate drives. From 1TB SATA options to 10TB NAS drives, there is something here for just about everyone. Whether you want a drive to hook up to your gaming console, or need to replace an aging drive in a computer, today's the day to save a little on it!
- 2TB Seagate Backup Plus - $59.99
- 4TB Seagate Backup Plus - $95.99
- 8TB Seagate Desktop Expansion External Drive - $142.49
- 1TB BarraCuda SATA - $39.99
- 4TB Seagate BarraCuda SATA - $89.99
- 8TB SeagateBarraCuda Pro SATA - $269.99
- 3TB Seagate IronWolf NAS SATA - $86.49
- 10TB Seagate IronWolf NAS SATA - $299.99
These are just some of the deals that are available. Be sure to check out all the deals so you don't miss out o the perfect one for yourself.