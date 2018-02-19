If you're in the market for a new MacBook Air, Amazon has you covered. Right now you can pick up the 13-inch Air for $949, which is a savings of $250 compared to what Apple sells it for. This 13-inch MacBook Air (MQD42LL/A) comes equipped with a 1.8GHz Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. Unlike previous deals on Apple laptops, this is a current-gen model and comes with a full one-year Apple warranty.